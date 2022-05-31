AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Illinois; IndyCar to Detroit

Placeholder while article actions load

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Enjoy Illinois 300 Site: Madison, Illinois. Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1). Track: World Wide Technology Raceway. Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles. Last year: First visit for the series. Last race: Denny Hamlin outraced Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime to win the Coca-Cola 600 for his second victory of the season and 48th of his career.

Fast facts: Hamlin’s victory came in the longest race in NASCAR history: 619.5 miles over five hours, 13 minutes with Hamlin beating Busch by 0.014 seconds. ... He joined Kevin Harvick as the only active drivers to win the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500. ... Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 34 over Ross Chastain and 37 over Busch through 14 races.

Next race: June 12, Sonoma, California.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. and qualifying, 8:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.5 miles.

Last year: First visit for the series.

Last race: Josh Berry pulled away and beat Ty Gibbs by more than 18 seconds in Concord, North Carolina.

Fast facts: Berry’s second victory allowed him to join Gibbs (3) and Noah Gragson (2) as the only mutiple winners this season through 13 races. ... JR Motorsports has now won 10 consecutive stages, extending its series record. ... Points leader A.J. Allmendinger’s streak of top-10 finishes ended at 12 when he finished 19th. He leads Gragson by 33 points and Gibbs by 40.

Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota 200

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:05 p.m., and qualifying, 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Sheldon Creed won after starting fourth.

Last race: Ross Chastain won in overtime at Concord, North Carolina, edging Grant Enfinger by 0.102 seconds.

Fast facts: Chastain became the third non-regular to win in 10 races this season, joining part-time driver Corey Heim and Cup regular William Byron. ... Carson Hocevar led a race-best 57 laps and had a lead of as many as six seconds, but crashed in the first overtime and finished 16th. ... John Hunter Nemechek leads defending series champ Ben Rhodes by seven points and Zane Smith by 25.

Next race: June 11, Sonoma, California.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Sergio Perez of Red Bull won a rain-marred race at Monaco for his first victory of the season and fifth for the team in seven races. He signed a contract extension two days later.

Next race: June 12, Baku, Azerbaijan.

INDYCAR

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m., and qualifying, 12:35 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10:15 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Belle Isle street circuit.

Race distance: 74 laps, 164.5 miles.

Last year: Marcus Ericsson won the opening race of a weekend double-header and Patricio O’Ward won the finale.

Last race: Ericsson bested O’Ward on a restart with two laps remaining and won the Indianapolis 500 for his third career victory in 52 starts.

Fast facts: Ericsson climbed to the top of the point standings through six races with the victory, 13 ahead of O’Ward and 14 clear of defending series champion Alex Palou. ... The victory was the fifth in the 500 for team owner Chip Ganassi. ... Ericsson is the second Swede to win the Indy 500 in 106 runnings, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack.

Next race: June 12, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Virginia.

Next event: June 3-5, Epping, New Hampshire.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 3, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and June 5, Brandon, South Dakota.

