Fast facts: Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated from the playoffs as the field was winnowed to 12 drivers. ... Harvick finished second. after being blocked by Chase Elliott He won nine times last season but has now gone 36 races since his last victory. He’s last in the still-in-the-playoffs standings. ... Martin Truex Jr. is 30 points behind Larson. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are 35 back. Kyle Busch is 37 behind, just ahead of defending champion Elliott.