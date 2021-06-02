Fast facts: Defending series champion Austin Cindric has won three of 12 races and leads non-winner Harrison Burton by 84 points in the standings. ... A.J. Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric are both 108 points back. ... Two-time winner Justin Allgaier is fifth, 133 points back. ... The only driver outside the top five to have led as many as 100 laps is 16th-place Josh Berry, who has led 151 while driving in 10 of the 12 races run so far.