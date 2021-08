Fast facts: NASCAR shares the IMS road course over the weekend with IndyCar, which races on Saturday. ... Larson’s victory pulled him even with winless Denny Hamlin in the points race. Both have 12 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s and they are 131 points ahead of third-place William Byron. ... Hamlin, winless Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick are in line for the remaining three playoff spots. Reddick is 12th in points and leads Austin Dillon by 25 points with three races remaining before the 16-driver field is set. ... Larson’s five victories are two more than any other driver, with Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman each having won three times. ... Kyle Busch (-138 points) and Joey Logano (-157) are next in the standings.