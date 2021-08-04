Fast facts: With four races left before the 16-driver playoff field is set, Denny Hamlin tops the standings, leading Kyle Larson by 13 points and William Byron by 125. Kyle Busch is fourth, 134 behind, and Joey Logano is 141 back. ... There are three automatic berths (by victory) left in the postseason field and the frontrunners are Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. ... Harvick (9) and Hamlin (7) combined for 16 wins last season but have none this season. ... Austin Dillon is five points behind Reddick for the last playoff spot.