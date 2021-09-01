Fast facts: The weird ending in Belgium allowed Verstappen to trim Lewis Hamilton’s points lead from eight to just three with 11 scheduled races remaining as their season-long championship battle heats up. ... The Formula One calendar has been modified for the rest of the season with races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil shifted back by one week and the venue for another race yet to be decided. The change comes after the Oct. 10 race in Japan was canceled because of the pandemic.