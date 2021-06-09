Fast facts: Larson has won the last two races and matched Truex for the series lead with three victories this season. He trails winless points leader Denny Hamlin by 47 points. ... Hendrick Motorsports drivers have finished 1-2 in the last four races. ... Elliott in third in points, 73 behind. ... Hamlin (7) and Kevin Harvick (9) combined to win 16 races last season but both are winless through 16 races this year.