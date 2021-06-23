Fast facts: Larson, who had three consecutive second-place runs before starting his winning streak, is the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win three straight points races. Johnson won four straight in 2007. ... Denny Hamlin remains the points leader without a win this season, though his lead has dipped to 10 points over Larson with William Byron third, 81 points back. ... Byron leads all drivers with 13 top-10 finishes, and Larson leads with nine top-fives. ... Larson’s 1,426 laps led lead all drivers; Hamlin is next,670 behind. ... Hamlin and 11th-place Austin Dillon are the only drivers to finish on the lead lap in all 17 races.