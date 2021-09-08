Fast facts: Hamlin’s victory moved him from seventh to second in points, 34 behind Larson. Martin Truex Jr. is third, 44 back. Kurt Busch is 54 back and Ryan Blaney is 58 behind. ... Kevin Harvick (seventh) and Tyler Reddick (12th) are the only winless drivers in the field of 16. ... Larson led 156 of the 367 laps to Hamlin’s 146. Hamlin won the first stage and Larson won the second.