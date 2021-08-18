Fast facts: Power, the 2014 IndyCar champion, also won twice in CART, giving him 40 career victories. The triumph was his fifth on the road course and sixth in Indianapolis. He also won the 2018 Indy 500. ... With four scheduled races remaining, Alex Palou leads Pato O’Ward by 21 points in the standings with Dixon 34 back and Newgarden 55 behind. ... Palou was running fourth with 17 laps to go last weekend until a blown engine relegated him to 27th out of 28 cars.