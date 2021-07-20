Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.
Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton overcame a first-lap collision with points leader Max Verstappen and closed the gap in the championship race with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.
Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.
Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Morrison, Colorado.
Next event: July 25, Sonoma, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: July 23 and 24, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP