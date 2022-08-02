AUTO RACING: Reddick rules road, NASCAR playoff pressure up

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FireKeepers Casino 400 Site: Brooklyn, Michigan Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA). Track: Michigan International Speedway Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Ryan Blaney won after starting third. Last race: Tyler Reddick survived an intense overtime battle with Ross Chastain to win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Reddick’s victory was his second this month, both on road courses, his second this season and the second of his career. ... Chastain was later penalized for taking a shortcut through a turn on the course and finished 27th. ... Reddick is the sixth multiple winner this season. He’s leaving Richard Childress Racing after the 2023 season to join Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing. ... Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the non-winners that would qualify for the playoffs now on points, with four more chances to ensure their spot. Kevin Harvick would be the first one out of the 16-driver playoffs field without a victory of his own. ... Chase Elliott’s string of five top-two finishes ended, but he still leads Blaney by 125 points and Chastain by 129.

Next race: Aug. 14, Richmond, Virginia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

New Holland 250

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:05 a.m., qualifying, 9:35 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: AJ Allmendinger won after starting second.

Last race: Allmendinger overcame an early 25-second pit stop and won on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his third victory this season.

Fast facts: All three of Allmendinger’s victories this year have come on road courses. ... He led 42 of 62 laps despite the long pit stop that dropped him from first to 13th on lap 19. ... Allmendinger has 17 top-10 finishes in 20 races and remains the points leader, by 17 over Justin Allgaier and 30 over Ty Gibbs. ... The top six in the standings have all won more than once, and the top seven are the only series regulars to have taken a checkered flag this season.

Next race: Aug. 20, Watkins Glen, New York.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Grant Enfinger used fresh tires to pass points leader Zane Smith for the lead on the next-to-last lap of overtime and win the first race of the playoffs, and the first at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011.

Next race: Aug. 13, Richmond, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Defending series champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, his second victory in a row and eighth in 13 races, stretching his championship lead.

Next race: Aug. 28, Francorchamps, Malmedy, and Stavelot, Belguim.

INDYCAR

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:15 p.m., and qualifying, 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m.; Sunday, race 3:15 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Temporary street circuit.

Race distance: 80 laps. 173.6 miles.

Last year: Debut at this location.

Last race: Alexander Rossi snapped a 49-race losing streak that dated to 2019 by winning on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Rossi’s last victory was at Road America in the 10th race of the 2019 season. ... His win also jumbled the season standings with Will Power resuming the points lead by nine over Marcus Ericsson, 32 over Josef Newgarden and 38 over six-time champion Scott Dixon with four races remaining. ... Eight drivers in the top 10 have won at least once this season through 13 races.

Next race: Aug. 20, Madison, Illinois.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car at Kent, Washington.

Next event: Aug. 12-14, Topeka, Kansas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Aug. 5-6, Pevely, Missouri.

