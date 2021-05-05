Fast facts: Busch became the third two-time winner through seven races, joining Rhodes and KBM driver John Hunter Nemechek. ... Nemecheck leads Rhodes by 33 points in the standings, followed by Austin Hill, who is 78 back. ... Three of the seven winners this season — Busch twice and Martin Truex Jr. — are not eligible in the points race. ... Busch has finished first or second in all four of his starts in the series. ... Ron Hornaday’s 51 victories in the series are second most for a career.