Belgian GP keeps its place on Formula 1's calendar for 2023

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Formula One has kept the Belgian Grand Prix on the calendar for next year.
But with promoters lining up to benefit from F1’s surge in popularity, Spa’s future was in doubt, especially after the French GP was dropped for next year.
It remains a firm favorite with drivers, with world champion Max Verstappen calling it his favorite track in F1. He and other drivers inisted it should not be axed because of its historic value along with the long-standing Monaco GP.
It is uncertain whether Spa stays in F1 beyond 2023, or if there will be a rotation policy with another circuit so it takes place every other year.
