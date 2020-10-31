“I saw my old man keep on rolling down through there, so I knew it was on a good run, but we’ll just go out and do what we need to do tomorrow,” Steve Torrence said. “We need to go rounds. We don’t need to worry about what the points are and who we have. We just need to go rounds tomorrow.”
Ron Capps took the top spot in Funny Car, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the season finale.
Capps had a 3.902 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Anderson ran a 6.601 at 206.73 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Krawiec broke track time record on a Harley-Davidson with a 6.818 at 198.12.
