Binotto sorry over 'Tsunami' remark for F1 driver Tsunoda

MONZA, Italy — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized on Saturday for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.”
The Ferrari boss was told at a news conference ahead of the Italian GP that his comment had caused offense in Japan, which was devastated in 2011 by a tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.
“Certainly I need to apologize and it was a mistake by using that word,” Binotto said. “It was no intention to do anything wrong.”
Binotto called Tsunoda a “fantastic driver” and a “great man.”
He said he had a good relationship with the AlphaTauri driver, adding “it’s a simple joke, but it’s a bad joke.”
Tsunoda will serve a grid penalty for Sunday’s race after receiving five reprimands in 15 races. The 22-year-old driver also has eight penalty points on his super-license in the last 12 months — 12 in a year triggers an automatic race ban.
