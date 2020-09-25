Hamilton could only manage 19th fastest after locking up his tires and leaving them with a flat spot. Ferrari again struggled to find pace with Sebastian Vettel ninth and Charles Leclerc 11th.
The session was briefly red-flagged when Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams into the wall. Carlos Sainz Jr. spun his McLaren backwards into a barrier and broke off his rear wing.
The second practice session is later Friday.
