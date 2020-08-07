Nico Hulkenberg placed fourth as the German stands in at Racing Point for Sergio Perez, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ferrari was again off Mercedes’ pace, with Charles Leclerc fifth-fastest and Sebastian Vettel seventh. Mercedes has won every race so far this year.
The race marks the 70th year since the Formula One championship began. The first race of the 1950 season was held at Silverstone. It’s the second race in Britain after the calendar was reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.
The second practice session is later Friday.
