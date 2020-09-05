Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest but survived a fright at the end, with the Mercedes driver swerving at speed on the approach to the Parabolica corner to avoid two cars going slowly side by side.
Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest on the team’s home track.
Hamilton will be aiming for a record-extending 94th pole position in qualifying.
