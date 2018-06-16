Matt Crafton races his car during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

NEWTON, Iowa — Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Truck series race Saturday night at Iowa Speedway, his hometown track.

The 25-year-old Moffitt, from nearby Grimes, led 76 laps for his second victory of the season in the No. 16 truck. He started 16th, the lowest spot on the grid for a race winner in 2018.

Noah Gragson was second. He briefly passed Moffitt on the final lap, but his bold effort on the back stretch sent him into the wall and allowed Moffitt to cross first. Harrison Burton was third, followed by David Gilliland.

Johnny Sauter, who was seeking his third straight win, was fifth.

John Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen, the first two stage winners, were caught in a multi-car wreck early in the final stage that knocked each of them out of contention.

