Brittany Force, Robert Hight lead Brainerd NHRA qualifying

BRIANERD, Minn. — John Force Racing teammates Brittany Force and Robert Hight topped qualifying Friday night in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
“We saw what was capable ahead of us and we knew we could get it done. We ran exactly what we wanted. I love this racetrack, we always lay down good numbers and we’ve had success here before so we’re hoping to get it done again.”
In Funny Car, Hight had a 3.865 at 330.31 in a Chevrolet Camaro. He also tops the season standings.
“This track is amazing but the air is just not there so it’s a little harder to make power,” Hight said. “It’s actually a breath of fresh air after what we’ve been through last few weeks with the brutal heat.”