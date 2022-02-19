“It feels awesome to be back out here at my home track and starting a new season,” Force said. “I’m glad to be back, doing what we love and it’s even better to go No. 1 at the first race of the season. It pumps all of us up. We’re excited to get going and see what we can do this season. It felt good to have a solid pass going into race day. A 3.66, that’s pretty outstanding.”
Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, and Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock.
Defending season champion Capps raced to his 30th career No. 1 qualifier with a 3.857 at 332.43 in a Dodge Charger in the final session.
Enders earned her 24th No. 1 qualifier with her 6.521 at 210.44 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro.