Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Mile-High Nationals

MORRISON, Colo. — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in the final Top Fuel qualifying session Saturday in the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Force had a 3.758-second run at 325.61 mph at Thunder Mountain for her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 36th overall.

“We turned it around with two solid passes today, so we’re feeling good and in a great position for tomorrow,” Force said. “It’s game on tomorrow and we’re trying to get back on top as the points leader. I’ve struggled here in the past, so we’re looking to turn it around here.”