McDowell has since put the bumper in an online auction to raise money for Motor Racing Outreach.
“Thank you @BubbaWallace for the gift. Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for @FollowMRO. They are a CHRISTIAN ministry that has loved and served our @NASCAR community for over 30 years,” McDowell wrote in a tweet about the auction.
The bid price was over $15,000 by Saturday afternoon.
“When life gives you lemons, auction them off and raise money for @FollowMRO. May not agree to what happened on track, but we can agree on a positive outcome from the situation,” Wallace tweeted.
After being knocked out of the qualifying race Wednesday night, and losing out on a chance to race for $1 million in the feature event at Bristol, Wallace said he didn’t need to see a replay because he knew McDowell’s contact was egregious.
“Just disrespect. When you get hooked into the wall, I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said then. “People say he’s one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he is going to send me about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.”
