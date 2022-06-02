Buescher to miss Gateway after positive COVID-19 test

MADISON, Ill. — Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area.
He was removed uninjured, but has since tested positive for COVID-19.
RFK said Buescher expects to be back in the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
Smith, meanwhile, will make his Cup Series debut on Sunday. He has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Truck Series this season.
Smith will be the 24th driver for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.
