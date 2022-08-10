Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter.
“This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
Ty Gibbs will again replace Busch in the car.
Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, scored his first career top-10 Cup finish on Sunday when filling in for Busch at Michigan. He has finished 16th, 17th and 10th in his three races as a substitute.
Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. He has a spot based on his May victory at Kansas, but he’s dropped from 14th to 20th in the standings while sidelined.
Should there be two more first-time Cup winners this season over the next three races, Busch could find himself knocked from one of the 16 playoff spots.
