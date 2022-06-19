Capps races to 6th Bristol win to tie Schumacher's record

Placeholder while article actions load

Capps powered to the quickest run during every round of eliminations, beating Tim Wilkerson with a pass of 3.984 seconds at 324.36 mph for the first victory in a new Toyota GR Supra. The defending season champion won for the second time this season.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ron Capps tied Tony Schumacher for the most NHRA wins at Bristol Dragway history, racing to his sixth Funny Car victory at the track Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

“It’s an amazing thing and I’m living the dream,” Capps said. “Today felt different because we worked really hard at this one, and we knew that win for Toyota was out there. Everyone wanted to get that first one in the Supra and I’m blessed we got to do it.”