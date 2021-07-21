Foyt was the first to four, winning in 1961, ‘64, ’67 and ‘77, building his own chassis for several of those victories. Unser (1970, ’71, ‘78 and ’87) initially wasn’t on Penske’s Indy roster for the last one but took over for injured Danny Ongais — his replacement — and drove a March-Cosworth show car pulled from a Pennsylvania hotel lobby. Mario Andretti exited late and Roberto Guerrero’s car stalled in the pits, allowing “Big Al” to take over and lead the final 17 laps to tie Foyt.