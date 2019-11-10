“Just a continuation of our first two weeks,” Elliott said. “I feel like we were in a good position to run solid. Not sure why we had a tire go down, I think that’s what happened. These last three weeks have been rough.”

Elliott had been hoping to claim one of the remaining two berths in the Nov. 17 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have already clinched their spots.

Elliott, Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney were the four drivers trying to move back into title contention outside of Phoenix.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD