“Bryan Clauson was the definition of a racer. He was an extremely talented driver and just an incredible person,” Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews said. “Losing him was very painful on the entire racing community, but his legacy lives on and there’s no truer statement than that. His heart literally lives on. By presenting the NTT P1 Award winner with the Bryan Clauson Pole Trophy, we at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix want to recognize Bryan’s generosity and encourage others to #BeTheGift.”