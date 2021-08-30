“Getting to know RP ... it makes me better as a person, to know his work ethic, how he approaches things in life and professionally. It really helps me out as far as his drive and hunger and motivation,” Blaney said. “For someone who has that much motivation, he’s been doing it for so many years, he just won’t stop. He always has to keep going and going and finding new things, new ways to be more successful and things like that. It’s hard not to notice somebody like that.