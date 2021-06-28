“Sam told me when he hired me, he said, ‘I’ll never put you in a position to fail,‘” Earnhardt said. “That was such a great thing to hear from somebody. I’m trusting somebody to not put me somewhere I’m not ready. I’ve been in some scary situations but I have the support, and that gives you the confidence to get out there and do things, to put yourself out there, where probably 10 years ago I’d have turned and run away.”