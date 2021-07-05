“He had a lot of options and NASCAR is not his only life or his only racing operation. He thought about it as a businessman and said ‘Hey, where can I be? I want to be in racing and I built this brand and reputation and it certainly wasn’t built all in NASCAR,’” Penske said. “What he’s doing is continuing to cultivate the greatness he had in IndyCar. I was surprised, but when you look at all the facts, it was probably a good move.”