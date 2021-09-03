Earnhardt was the last driver in any of NASCAR’s top series to die in a crash. Formula One has lost only one driver in the last 27 years (Jules Bianchi, in a freak accident when his car slid off a rain-soaked track and slammed into a tractor that was collecting another wrecked machine). Four IndyCar drivers have died in the last two decades, but the toll surely would have been higher without the HANS and other safety improvements.