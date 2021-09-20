McLaren’s ultimate in was as a commercial partner with an existing team founded by Sam Schmidt. But in two seasons, the team has made tremendous growth and McLaren will be the majority owner of Arrow McLaren SP in November. The team will expand to three cars in 2023, with the third car to debut in the second half of next season. Brown is already looking at drivers and seems to be leaning toward a newcomer because he’d like someone available for at least five years.