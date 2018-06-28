In a June 27 glance on upcoming auto racing events, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the NASCAR Xfinity race would be held on Sunday. The race is on Saturday.

A corrected version of the story is below:

AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

OVERTON’S 400

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 7:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 267.5 laps.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. won the road race at Sonoma from the front row.

Fast facts: NASCAR is moving to the NBC portion of its schedule starting this week — with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the booth. NBC-affiliated stations will handle Cup and Xfinity events for the rest of 2018, but the Truck series will continue to be broadcast by FOX, FS1 and FS2. ... Brad Keselowski is in fourth place, eight points ahead of Truex, despite lacking a win. Truex has three victories, but his three DNFs following crashes are holding the defending champion back.

Next race: Coke Zero 400, July 7, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

XFINITY

OVERTON’S 300

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 & 7:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:40 p.m. (NBCSN); race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last race: Justin Allgaier led 182 laps in winning at Iowa.

Fast facts: Jeb Burton used last week’s break to get engaged to longtime girlfriend Brandi Newcomb. Burton has competed in two Xfinity Series events so far this season, finishing 12th at Richmond and Dover. ... Elliott Sadler’s lead is down to just four points over Cole Custer heading into Chicago. Sadler has finished 28th or worse in each of his last two starts.

Next race: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, July 6, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

OVERTON’S 225

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:30 & 7:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 5:40 p.m. (FS2), race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 225 miles, 150 laps.

Last race: Justin Haley won at Gateway.

Fast facts: Last week’s win was the first of Haley’s career, and it pushed him into sixth place in the point standings. Haley has made 37 starts for GMS Racing in the series. ... Johnny Sauter still has a 73-point lead over Noah Gragson to go with his four wins so far in 2018. ... NASCAR Next alum Zane Smith made his series debut at Gateway, finishing fifth.

Next race: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, July 12, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last week: Josef Newgarden won his third race of the year at Road America.

Next race: Iowa Corn 300, July 8, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

__

FORMULA ONE

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 & 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN2)

Track: Red Bull Ring (circuit, 2.68 miles).

Race distance: 190.4 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Valterri Bottas took the pole and the race.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in France, his third victory in five starts.

Fast facts: The Austrian circuit, which has hosted the series since the 1950s, was refurbished, rebranded and reopened in 2011. ... Hamilton holds the lap record at 1:07.411, which he set a year ago. ... The last four races have been won by the pole sitter. ... Hamilton’s lead over second-place Sebastian Vettel is now 14 points.

Next race: British Grand Prix, July 8, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last week: Blake Alexander won Top Fuel honors in Ohio.

Next race: New England Nationals, July 6-8, New England Dragway, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

