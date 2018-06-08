In this photo provided by the NHRA, Courtney Force drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Virginia NHRA Nationals drag races at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va., Friday, June 8, 2018. Force took the provisional top spot with a run of 3.983 seconds at 323.35 mph. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) (Associated Press)

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Courtney Force led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force had a 3.983-second pass at 323.35 mph during her second qualifying run of the day in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ first visit to the track since 2009. The points leader is chasing her sixth No. 1 qualifier of the year and fourth in the past five events.

“We didn’t really know what to expect at a new track, but once we made a solid run in the first round we knew we could make a phenomenal run in the second round to try and get our top spot back,” Force said. “It’s great to be back in Virginia, and I’m really proud of my team for having such a good start to the weekend.”

Tony Schumacher led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Hector Arana Jr. in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Schumacher had a 3.777 at 327.51, Anderson ran a 6.571 at 210.67, and Arana had a 6.795 at 198.15.

