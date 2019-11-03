Standing just behind the Front Row Motorsports hauler, Tifft pointed out that he was only about five feet from where he had his seizure inside last week.

While Tifft wants to be back in the No. 36 car as soon as possible, he said nothing else matters until finding out what caused the seizure.

The 23-year-old Tifft had a brain tumor removed in 2016 but returned to race the next year. Brain scans this week showed no issues where the tumor had been.

