Track president Chip Wile joked “the only thing left for Dale now is for him to sing the national anthem prior to the Daytona 500.” He said any role played by the highly popular Earnhardt on NASCAR’s opening weekend is significant.

Earnhardt says he has no plans to sing at Daytona “no matter how hard they ask.” He adds that waving the green flag as the honorary starter “is a special moment in not only NASCAR but all of sports.”

Recent Daytona 500 honorary starters include retired NFL star LaDainian Tomlinson, retired baseball star Ken Griffey Jr. and actors Charlize Theron and Gary Sinise.

