Renault has not yet said who is replacing Ricciardo next year.
The 30-year-old Australian had a difficult time last season, his first with the French manufacturer. He managed only one fourth-place finish and placed a lowly ninth in the standings.
But Ricciardo showed strong form during his stint with Red Bull, winning seven races and consistently securing podium finishes.
