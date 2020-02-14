NASCAR has experienced significant changes to its business model in recent years, with sponsorship dollars dwindling. Drivers have had to adjust, too, with many of them working for less guaranteed money and relying more on purse winnings.

The Daytona 500 purse grew steadily since the race’s inception in 1959. Lee Petty took home nearly $20,000 for winning the inaugural “Great American Race.” This year’s winner will receive an undisclosed amount.

The purse topped $1 million in 1985 and rose to a little more than $18 million in 2015, the last year the figures were released.

The race on Sunday is a sellout for the fifth consecutive season, with President Donald Trump giving the command for drivers to start their engines.

