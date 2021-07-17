DiBenedetto became a fan favorite over his seven-year career as the underdog of underfunded teams -- he qualified for his first Daytona 500 in 2016 in an open car -- who just needed top-tier equipment to prove that he could compete with the stars of the sport and even win a race or two. When he got that shot last year with Wood Brothers Racing, steady success instead never came, and DiBenedetto is now without a ride for next season.