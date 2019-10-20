Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch appear to be in good shape on points, and Kevin Harvick has a nice buffer even though he’ll start last. Harvick had trouble going through inspection on Saturday and never made it onto the track for a qualifying run.

Brad Keselowski, who will start fourth, and Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano are the last two drivers on the good side of the cut line. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and William Byron are on the outside and could need a victory to advance in the playoffs.

