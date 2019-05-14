ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — The Dutch Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar next year for the first time since 1985.

The Zandvoort track on the Dutch coast, which hosted 30 F1 races from 1952-85, will be rebuilt in the coming months to host the race.

It’s not clear when the race would slot into the already packed calendar, which also has a new race in Vietnam confirmed for 2020.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who is Dutch, is in third place in the F1 standings and has a large and devoted fan base in the Netherlands.

FIA president Jean Todt says “with the popularity of Max Verstappen I’m sure there will be a huge number of fans in attendance.”

