“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin’s family and friends,” organizers said in a statement.
Another motorbike rider, Paulo Gonçalves of Portugal, fell and suffered cardiac arrest about halfway through the 546-kilometer (339-mile) seventh stage.
Gonçalves was the first competitor to die in the Dakar Rally, the world’s toughest rally, since Polish motorcyclist Michal Hernik in 2015 in Argentina. Two non-competitors were killed in 2016 in crashes with vehicles.
Straver was taking part in his third Dakar Rally. He won the Original by Motel class in 2019.
