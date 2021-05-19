“Anytime you win a race, and it is so hard to win races in this series, so anytime a driver, a car on your team wins a race, I think it does boost everyone up,” Carpenter said. “You know, you don’t get to celebrate the Indy GP as long as you do some of the other races because we’re just turning the page and getting ready for the 500. But it makes it easier for the guys that come into work excited about spending most of the month out here.”