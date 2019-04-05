Chase Elliott (9) drives during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. Elliott will start on the pole for the race Sunday. (Wade Payne/Associated Press)

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Elliott earned his first pole on a short track with a fast lap around Bristol Motor Speedway in Friday qualifying.

Elliott turned a lap at 131.7132 mph Friday around the bullring to earn the fifth pole of his career. His previous four were at either Daytona or Talladega, the biggest and fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

Elliott edged teammate William Byron for the top starting spot and an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney qualified third in a Ford for Team Penske, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin in a pair of Toyotas.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.