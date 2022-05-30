Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race’s record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday’s victory.
Indy’s total purse of slightly less than $16.1 million smashed the previous mark of $14.4 million that was set in 2008.
Runner-up Pato O’Ward of Mexico, who drives for Arrow McLaren SP, collected $1 million — the largest check a second-place finisher has earned in nearly a decade.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson received a $50,000 bonus for being named the race’s rookie of the year despite crashing late in the race. Johnson’s winnings totaled nearly $208,000.
The average payday for each driver was $485,000.
“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”
Race organizers said the estimated crowd topped 325,000, which they believe makes it the largest attended single-day sporting event in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The IndyCar Series returns to action next weekend in Detroit.
