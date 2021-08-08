Jimmie Johnson continues to hit bumps in the road — or in his case, on a bridge — in his rookie season in IndyCar. Johnson destroyed his car in the morning practice session for his second wreck of the weekend and was forced to use a backup car. He used a backup car shared by teammate Palou. He was collected in the Penske crash and was disqualified when the No. 48 crew worked on his Honda — Johnson even helped carry spare parts — under the red flag. Johnson was 26th.