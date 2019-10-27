“It’s difficult to say the pressure I felt this weekend, it was next level,” Tänak said. “I never wanted to take risks but my mother said yesterday evening that if I want something I can make it happen. I just had to make it happen.”
Thierry Neuville won the race in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region.
